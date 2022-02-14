20220214 patch note

■Quest
- Event "Tale of a Yamatai Encounter" started
- Event "Assault! Lucifer -Purgatorium-" started
■Character
New character
- "Ahriman"
■Field
New Field
- "Yamatai Event"
■Dungeon
New dungeon
- "Yamatai Underground Warehouse"
- "Crow Mountain"
- "Room of Rites - Halo"
- "Assault! Lucifer -Purgatorium-"
■Weapon
New Weapon
- "L. End of Days Revolt"
- "L. Catastrophe Revolt"
- "L. D3 Revolt"
- "L. Garma Killma Revolt"
- "L. Omen of Doom Revolt"
- "L. Galgos Revolt"
- "L. Gravitas Revolt"
- "L. Maximillian Revolt"
■Magatama
New Magatama
- "Fallen Angel Magatama"
- "Fallen Angel Magatama - Sin"
- "Fallen Angel Magatama - Punishment"
- "Fallen Angel Magatama - Rebellion"
■Item
New Item
- "Solar Flare Scepter Manifestation Scroll"
- "Yamatai Form"
- "Ikume Form"
- "L. End of Days Revolt Recipe"
- "L. Catastrophe Revolt Recipe"
- "L. D3 Revolt Recipe"
- "L. Garma Killma Revolt Recipe"
- "L. Omen of Doom Revolt Recipe"
- "L. Galgos Revolt Recipe"
- "L. Gravitas Revolt Recipe"
- "L. Maximillian Revolt Recipe"
- "Fallen Angel Magatama - Rebellion Recipe"
- "End of Days Manifestation Scroll"
- "Catastrophy Manifestation Scroll"
- "D3 Manifestation Scroll"
- "Garma Killma Manifestation Scroll"
- "Omen of Doom Manifestation Scroll"
- "Galgos Manifestation Scroll"
- "Gravitas Manifestation Scroll"
- "Maximillian Manifestation Scroll"
- "End of Days STAR Manifestation Scroll"
- "Catastrophy STAR Manifestation Scroll"
- "D3 STAR Manifestation Scroll"
- "Garma Killma STAR Manifestation Scroll"
- "Omen of Doom STAR Manifestation Scroll"
- "Galgos STAR Manifestation Scroll"
- "Gravitas STAR Manifestation Scroll"
- "Maximillian STAR Manifestation Scroll"
- "End of Days CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
- "Catastrophy CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
- "D3 CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
- "Garma Killma CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
- "Omen of Doom CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
- "Galgos CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
- "Gravitas CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
- "Maximillian CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
- "L. End of Days Manifestation Scroll"
- "L. Catastrophe Manifestation Scroll"
- "L. D3 Manifestation Scroll"
- "L. Garma Killma Manifestation Scroll"
- "L. Omen of Doom Manifestation Scroll"
- "L. Galgos Manifestation Scroll"
- "L. Gravitas Manifestation Scroll"
- "L. Maximillian Manifestation Scroll"
- "Ougi Skill Set Card Ougi Judgment Cross - VII"
New material
- "Shimeji-like Mushroom"
- "Crow Chrysanthemum"
- "Purgatorium Angel Feather"
- "Purgatorium Angel Claws"
- "Purgatorium Angel Halo"
New furniture
- "Reclining Ahriman"
- "Reclining Himiko"
- "Reclining Valentine Musashi"
- "Reclining Valentine Kojirou"
- "Reclining Valentine Keiji"
- "Reclining Valentine Satan"
- "Chibi Ahriman Figure"
- "Chibi Ahrimn Halo Figure"
- "Chibi Sunrise Ahriman Figure"
New Item Pack
- "Musashi Valentine Pack"
- "Kojirou (Flying Swallow) Valentine Pack"
- "Izuna Tri-Tails Valentine Pack"
- "Kintoki Valentine Pack"
- "Keiji Valentine Pack"
- "Satan Valentine Pack"
- "Gargoyle Affectionate Voice Valentine Pack"
- "Rumi Affectionate Voice Valentine Pack"
- "Elle Affectionate Voice Valentine Pack"
- "Satan Affectionate Voice Valentine Pack"
■Accessory
New Accessory
- "Ahhriman"
- "Mini Sunrise Ahriman"
- "Chibi Ahriman Halo"
■Clothes
New clothes
- "Ahriman Dress Amethyst"
- "Ahriman Dress Onyx"
- "Ahriman Dress Garnet"
- "Ahriman Dress Pearl"
New men's clothes
- "Bikini Bottoms Yellow"
New women's clothes
- "Shimapan Gentle Yellow"
- "Knee High - Energetic Red"
■Nyankoropon
New Nyankoropons
- "Ahriman Nyankoropon"
- "Sublime Ougi Nyankoropon"
- "Ahriman Limited Nyankoropon"
- "Sublime Ougi Limited Nyankoropon"
Lineup updated
- "Premium Nyankoropon"
- "Premium Nyankoropon 2"
■Banner
Banner updated
Changed files in this update