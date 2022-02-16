Patch 0.8: Extended Attic Level & New Collectibles

We at HardBoiled Studios hope you had a great Valentine's Day!
Extended attic level AND collectibles galore?!? Oh yeah, we've got lots of ~love~ to go around ❤️
Patch 0.8
New Features 🤩
- Extended Attic Level. This will be the last section added to Attic Level. Stay tuned for the official release of Yolked to explore the next level!
- Added 2 new particle collectibles
- Rotten particle
- Rotten eggstreme particle
- Added 1 new skin collectible
- Lava skin
- Added 2 new costume collectibles
- Stabbed costume
- Avocado costume
Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🔧
- Fixed a bug where balloons would have speed spikes when game lags
- Added needle obstacles to Attic Lab section to adjust difficulty
- Added more needle, dart, and pencil obstacles to Attic Bookshelf section to adjust difficulty
COMING SOON
We have some neat updates coming on March 2nd, including two new collectible costumes and bug fixes/adjustments. Stay tuned!
