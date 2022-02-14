Update v0.7.4146a

Changelog
-
Fixed Javascript issue that allowed certain cheats when using the Browser.
-
Fixed bug in apt-get methods that could cause a crash in the script by not checking if they were valid objects.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed Javascript issue that allowed certain cheats when using the Browser.
Fixed bug in apt-get methods that could cause a crash in the script by not checking if they were valid objects.
Changed files in this update