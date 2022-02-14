 Skip to content

Smack Studio update for 14 February 2022

Patch notes 2/14/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reupload Steam Workshop characters:

  • You can now edit or reupload an existing Steam Workshop entry directly from the Smack Studio character editor.
  • This allows you to update the description, select a new preview image, and make changes to your character.

Usability improvements:

  • Added a popup to remind players to save every 20 minutes while in the character editor (it can be disabled if you'd prefer.)

Bug fixes:

  • Selecting "random" can result in selecting an unfinalized character (resulting in an invisible character appearing in battle.
  • Previews aren't shown on the character select screen for Steam Workshop characters.
  • Characters can get frozen in place after trying to grab a shielding opponent.
  • Adding multiple hitbox timelines to an animation can result in a crash when editing the hitboxes.
  • Animations may disappear from view when loading a character, due to an issue with invalid animation rig timeline data.

