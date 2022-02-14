- Fixed an issue in the workshop code editor where some LUA errors were undetected.
- Fixed an issue causing some workshop puzzle briefs to be truncated in-game.
- Attempting to save a workshop puzzle with illegal characters in the name will now show a warning.
- Some small bug fixes.
- Some small UI improvements.
The Signal State update for 14 February 2022
V.1.21e patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
