The Signal State update for 14 February 2022

V.1.21e patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8196952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue in the workshop code editor where some LUA errors were undetected.
  • Fixed an issue causing some workshop puzzle briefs to be truncated in-game.
  • Attempting to save a workshop puzzle with illegal characters in the name will now show a warning.
  • Some small bug fixes.
  • Some small UI improvements.

