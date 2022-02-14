 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 14 February 2022

Happy Valentine's Day (Version 20220214)

Patchnotes via Steam Community



English

#########Content##############

[Valentine's Day]You can sell love stories to the Servent of Bazaar at a 20% higher price than usual on Valentine's Day.

[Valentine's Day]A special merchant will appear in the Bazaar on Valentine's Day.

[Valentine's Day]New furniture: Valentine's Day Balloon

[Valentine's Day]New furniture: Love Bed (It's a 3x2 big bed.)

[Wrong Side of History]Slightly increased the difficulty to convince Judy to release the prisoner.

#########System###############

[Valentine's Day]Added the system check for Valentine's Day that shall trigger if the local system time is on Feb.14th

简体中文

#########Content##############

【情人节】巴扎的仆人会在情人节当天以高于平时价格20%的价格收购爱情故事。

【情人节】一个特殊的商人会在情人节出现在巴扎。

【情人节】新家具：情人节气球

【情人节】新家具：情侣床 （这是一个3X2的大床。）

【历史的错误一边】略微提高了说服朱迪释放犯人的难度。

#########System###############

加入了系统对于情人节的判定，会在系统本地日期为2月14日的时候触发。

