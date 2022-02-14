 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

幻想曹操传 Fantasy of Caocao update for 14 February 2022

1.214.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8196786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 文案修复

Changed files in this update

幻想曹操传 Content Depot 1724911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.