Price of Power update for 14 February 2022

Chapter 9 Release!

Chapter 9 Release!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone - happy Valentine's Day! Chapter 9 is now out! As promised, there will be two lewd scenes with Maria, important plot choices, and two new achievements, on top of the usual plot and romance progressions. I hope you all enjoy it - you're in for a ride!

Changelog:
  • Two lewd scenes
  • Two new Steam achievements
  • Major plot choices
  • Lots of main plot and romance progressions
  • Various grammar and spelling fixes
  • Minor graphical updates to some past animations

Thank you for playing - I hope you enjoy this release!

