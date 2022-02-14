Chapter 9 Release!

Hello everyone - happy Valentine's Day! Chapter 9 is now out! As promised, there will be two lewd scenes with Maria, important plot choices, and two new achievements, on top of the usual plot and romance progressions. I hope you all enjoy it - you're in for a ride!
Changelog:
- Two lewd scenes
- Two new Steam achievements
- Major plot choices
- Lots of main plot and romance progressions
- Various grammar and spelling fixes
- Minor graphical updates to some past animations
Thank you for playing - I hope you enjoy this release!
Changed files in this update