Raytracing Update

Patch V1.04:
Bugfixes :
- Fixed a state lock-up with Alexis when given Algae.
- Fixed a duplicate Alexis glitch when game is continued from the game over screen.
- Removed an issue where Alexis wasn't properly dismissed in the scene manager when dropping her off.
- Fixed a locked door linkage, where one side of a boarded door was not linked with the other sides number.
- Doors that are blocked by a statue are now locked / unlocked with the movement of the statue. Fixes an issue with the character getting stuck going through a blocked door.
- Adjusted character grab alignment during first boss fight.
- Dynamic camera offset for boss grabs.
- Music wasn't looping during first boss fight.
- Fixed an issue where the character wasn't updating animation during first boss intro movie scene.
- Key is now automatically picked up at the end of the first boss fight (no longer need to search around for it).
- Item held in left hand wasn't saving.
- Item held in left hand would occasionally disable on room entry.
- Increased opening scene event trigger to have a large trigger radius, and trigger further away from the cattle gate.
- Character height would be above or below floor level when entering certain rooms from rooms with multiple floors in the scene.
Added raytracing (experimental, hasn't been properly optimized).
Added vertical and horizontal aiming sensitivity settings in the options menu.
Added up / down arrows to cycle pages on the load game selection menu.
