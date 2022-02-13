Patch Notes - 0.1.0.4:220213-2043

We've received a lot of feedback on the sphere widget in the last few days, and this patch include a number of usability improvements, both functional and visual, to help improve its readability. Thanks for all of your support!
Changes/Features:
- Reduced unmasking driver priority for the Bullseye, so it won't override weapons.
- Sphere widget now always opens with the cursor on the far side of the sphere, regardless of initial mouse position.
- Added additional help text to all widgets to make it clear the camera can be panned while they are open.
- Added accessibility option to further exaggerate perspective fading on sphere widget target lines.
- Sphere widget target cursor and track projections now change to a box on the near side, and circle on the far side.
- Escape menu Exit buttons now say "Exit to Main Menu".
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed socket outlines in fleet editor disappearing when hitting ESC with the ammo selection menu open.
- The SIGNAL menu is no longer locked during practice mode in tutorial 6.
- Tutorial 1 will no longer hang (until you start a new formation order) if you complete setting up the formation before LT Hazel tells you where the button is.
- Corrected Mace torpedo description.
- Added missing range marks at 10km and 20km to Mk550 Mass Driver stats.
Changed files in this update