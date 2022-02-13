 Skip to content

NEBULOUS: Fleet Command update for 13 February 2022

Patch Notes - 0.1.0.4:220213-2043

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've received a lot of feedback on the sphere widget in the last few days, and this patch include a number of usability improvements, both functional and visual, to help improve its readability. Thanks for all of your support!

Changes/Features:

  • Reduced unmasking driver priority for the Bullseye, so it won't override weapons.
  • Sphere widget now always opens with the cursor on the far side of the sphere, regardless of initial mouse position.
  • Added additional help text to all widgets to make it clear the camera can be panned while they are open.
  • Added accessibility option to further exaggerate perspective fading on sphere widget target lines.
  • Sphere widget target cursor and track projections now change to a box on the near side, and circle on the far side.
  • Escape menu Exit buttons now say "Exit to Main Menu".

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed socket outlines in fleet editor disappearing when hitting ESC with the ammo selection menu open.
  • The SIGNAL menu is no longer locked during practice mode in tutorial 6.
  • Tutorial 1 will no longer hang (until you start a new formation order) if you complete setting up the formation before LT Hazel tells you where the button is.
  • Corrected Mace torpedo description.
  • Added missing range marks at 10km and 20km to Mk550 Mass Driver stats.

