early access 1.10.2

Balance changes
Decks
-
Resonating Echoes
- Max health: 10 -> 12
Towers
-
Isochron Bot
- Fire rate: (0.95, 0.95, 0.95) -> (0.95, 1.1, 1.25)
- Range: (95, 95, 95) -> (95, 110, 125)
- Now the spell cast buff is consistent across all levels (+1 range, +0.03 fire rate and +1 magic penetration for each spell cast)
-
Arcane Resonator
- Now the fire rate gets reduced when copying expensive spells. The exact formula is 1 / (1.35 ^ spell cost).
- The fire rate penalty for copying the same spells has been reduced a bit.
- Fire rate: (0.1, 0.23, 0.72) -> (0.13, 0.3, 0.9)
Bug fixes
- Now the player doesn't get locked out of removing or duplicating cards in shops when they cancel.
- The game timer on the top right corner now stops counting when the game ends.
- Now having two of the Clearance Sale trinket doesn't allow to buy infinite copies of trinkets in shops.
- Now all events behave correctly with negative luck.
- Now all cards affected by Mystical Feather lose the effect when played.
- Now Guardian Angel's sell amount depends on its current cost.
- Fixed a bug in an event in the French translation in which it said "!%2" in one option.
- Now Mystery Boost doesn't cause situations in which three Lvl2 towers don't combine into a Lvl3 tower
- Now all trinkets that have effects when a tower reaches level 3 interact correctly with Mystery Boost.
Changed files in this update