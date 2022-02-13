 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 13 February 2022

early access 1.10.2

early access 1.10.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes

Decks

  • Resonating Echoes

    • Max health: 10 -> 12
Towers

  • Isochron Bot

    • Fire rate: (0.95, 0.95, 0.95) -> (0.95, 1.1, 1.25)
    • Range: (95, 95, 95) -> (95, 110, 125)
    • Now the spell cast buff is consistent across all levels (+1 range, +0.03 fire rate and +1 magic penetration for each spell cast)

  • Arcane Resonator

    • Now the fire rate gets reduced when copying expensive spells. The exact formula is 1 / (1.35 ^ spell cost).
    • The fire rate penalty for copying the same spells has been reduced a bit.
    • Fire rate: (0.1, 0.23, 0.72) -> (0.13, 0.3, 0.9)

Bug fixes

  • Now the player doesn't get locked out of removing or duplicating cards in shops when they cancel.
  • The game timer on the top right corner now stops counting when the game ends.
  • Now having two of the Clearance Sale trinket doesn't allow to buy infinite copies of trinkets in shops.
  • Now all events behave correctly with negative luck.
  • Now all cards affected by Mystical Feather lose the effect when played.
  • Now Guardian Angel's sell amount depends on its current cost.
  • Fixed a bug in an event in the French translation in which it said "!%2" in one option.
  • Now Mystery Boost doesn't cause situations in which three Lvl2 towers don't combine into a Lvl3 tower
  • Now all trinkets that have effects when a tower reaches level 3 interact correctly with Mystery Boost.

Changed files in this update

Tower Tactics: Liberation Content Depot 1709901
