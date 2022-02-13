 Skip to content

Bride for the Princess update for 13 February 2022

Version 2.1.1

Version 2.1.1

Bugfixes

  • Position for "thinking" balloons for Princess have been fixed
  • The game didn't load woods scenes after 2.1 dicing, this has been fixed
  • Princess now thinks what she should do with Astrid at Hotsprings, instead of saying that out loud
  • Princess now no longer tells she is going to adopt Astrid to Annabelle, if she already told about it
  • Princess now no longer talks about anything adoption related to Annabelle, if she already has made decisions and told about it to Annabelle
  • The speech bubbles were off center, when making ruling decisions on Laudas
  • If Annabelle is already your concubine, you no longer get option to marry her every morning
  • Option to marry Annabelle already appears on Precus, if all conditions are met
  • Option to marry Annabelle after having sex, will now appear after every day until the game ends

