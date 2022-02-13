Verdant Village Patch 0.4.6.1

As per usual its time for a quick hotfix. This one is pretty small but it was a couple of things that I either forgot to address or addressed incorrectly. Details below.
Verdant Village V4.6.1 Full Changelog
- Changed the purchase price for pork to 130g. At its previous price you could effectively buy pork and sell it back for more causing a cascade of infinite money
- Some players have noticed that they are obtaining the “Meal Prep” perk on patch. While I cannot revert this a change has been made to prevent this from happening in the future. Essentially your progress was being doubled every patch due to a slight oversight
- Various food dishes at the inn could be clicked but not purchased, these have been fixed
- Ground tiles will turn back to grass after two days. The original plan had been to make them turn back overnight, however a player pointed out how this could cause issues during seasonal changes. I forgot to push it back to two days before 4.6 so that is being done now. However, tiles being watered will still not prevent a tile from turning back to grass
Changed files in this update