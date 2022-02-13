v1.0.7.1: Even more fixes!

We kept working throughout the weekend to bring you an improved version of the game. Here is the change log:
- Steam Achievements now get unlocked as you play instead of all of them at the same time when exiting the game.
- A few improvements to the soundtrack here and there.
- Fix "A Green World" achievement, that was not being triggered if using offshore wind turbines.
- Fix issue with titles in the research tree sometimes getting cut off when playing in 1440p.
- Fix some tutorial texts that were being displayed incorrectly in German, causing words to be displayed too close to each other.
- Fix bug that caused the sound effects in the level selection screen to ignore the UI volume setting.
- Fix potential crash related to the usage of Crytivo Club with a slow or unstable internet connection.
- Fix potential crash when trying to repair a power line at the same time that nearby power lines are being built or demolished.
