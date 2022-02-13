 Skip to content

Power to the People update for 13 February 2022

v1.0.7.1: Even more fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We kept working throughout the weekend to bring you an improved version of the game. Here is the change log:

  • Steam Achievements now get unlocked as you play instead of all of them at the same time when exiting the game.
  • A few improvements to the soundtrack here and there.
  • Fix "A Green World" achievement, that was not being triggered if using offshore wind turbines.
  • Fix issue with titles in the research tree sometimes getting cut off when playing in 1440p.
  • Fix some tutorial texts that were being displayed incorrectly in German, causing words to be displayed too close to each other.
  • Fix bug that caused the sound effects in the level selection screen to ignore the UI volume setting.
  • Fix potential crash related to the usage of Crytivo Club with a slow or unstable internet connection.
  • Fix potential crash when trying to repair a power line at the same time that nearby power lines are being built or demolished.

