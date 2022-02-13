 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Colors! Maze update for 13 February 2022

NEW UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8196185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Steam Cloud Integration
  • Minor Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Colors! Maze Content Depot 1740421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.