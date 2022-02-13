 Skip to content

Drift King update for 13 February 2022

Update Notes 0.7.5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Race Track:

  • Rockland Drift Track

New BodyKits:

  • GT 86
  • 350 Z
  • 370 Z
  • 180 SX
  • 240 SX

