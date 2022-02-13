The Sunday update is out! Version 3.9

New features:
- You can now close your own lobby to prevent other players from joining (for this you have to be on "online" on Steam).
- the ChangeLog is now visible in the game
Changes
- ghostbox now only works if the creature is in your room
- fingerprints disappear after a certain time
- range of UV lamp shortened
- Orbs are now no longer visible all the time
- Balancing adjusted (evidence & clues adjusted to aggression level of creatures)
- Aggression level of creatures adjusted (Sometimes it happened at the difficulty level "Rookie" that the creature didn't hunt at all. Now the probability is a bit higher, depending on the player's behavior)
- more trigger words to provoke the creatures
- the pentagram now lights only if the creature was really caught (before it only showed if the pentagram was activated/seen by the creature)
- animation for katana reworked
- The statistic is now also visible on the start screen
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash after returning to the main menu
- Fixed a bug where it was not clear in the loading screen which level needed to be loaded (Error Loading Level. Returning to Main Menu in 10 Seconds.)
- Fixes in both levels of Bradfordshire Street (things, ceilings and walls no longer magically disappear)
- Creatures can open doors completely again
- Asian creatures no longer look different to players
- Edited pentagram (sometimes it was not synchronized correctly between players)
- fixed a bug where the selected language was not loaded correctly
- other fixes to the doors
- creature was sometimes visible although it was not hunting
cheers,
Dennis
