MetaPhysical update for 13 February 2022

The Sunday update is out! Version 3.9

New features:

  • You can now close your own lobby to prevent other players from joining (for this you have to be on "online" on Steam).
  • the ChangeLog is now visible in the game

Changes

  • ghostbox now only works if the creature is in your room
  • fingerprints disappear after a certain time
  • range of UV lamp shortened
  • Orbs are now no longer visible all the time
  • Balancing adjusted (evidence & clues adjusted to aggression level of creatures)
  • Aggression level of creatures adjusted (Sometimes it happened at the difficulty level "Rookie" that the creature didn't hunt at all. Now the probability is a bit higher, depending on the player's behavior)
  • more trigger words to provoke the creatures
  • the pentagram now lights only if the creature was really caught (before it only showed if the pentagram was activated/seen by the creature)
  • animation for katana reworked
  • The statistic is now also visible on the start screen

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash after returning to the main menu
  • Fixed a bug where it was not clear in the loading screen which level needed to be loaded (Error Loading Level. Returning to Main Menu in 10 Seconds.)
  • Fixes in both levels of Bradfordshire Street (things, ceilings and walls no longer magically disappear)
  • Creatures can open doors completely again
  • Asian creatures no longer look different to players
  • Edited pentagram (sometimes it was not synchronized correctly between players)
  • fixed a bug where the selected language was not loaded correctly
  • other fixes to the doors
  • creature was sometimes visible although it was not hunting

cheers,

Dennis

