SCP: Pandemic update for 13 February 2022

Update: Stand One's Ground / Patch Notes: January 3rd - February 13th

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Potential fix for AMD cards using DirectX (black artifacts)
  • Made server joining more reliable
  • Made damage vignette show when HUD is disabled
  • Optimized some animation code
  • Optimized character movement
  • Optimized zombies networking
  • Optimized gunshot networking
  • Optimized FMOD audio occlusion
  • Optimized projectile and tracer spawning
  • Reduced map loading hitches
  • Added automated benchmark-setting checks for new players
  • Added chat window to spectating
  • Added player score to stats list
  • Made controller deadzone more reliable
  • Made baby zombies kickable

VISUALS

  • Added loading tool-tips for providing information to users between maps.
  • Improved third person sprinting
  • Added new 1911 animations
  • Improved kicking animation
  • Improved scope masking and blur
  • Slightly increased NV exposure
  • Improved suppressed muzzle flash
  • Added new workbench models
  • Added turning animation
  • Added low ready

GAMEPLAY

  • Added ready screen
  • Added dismemberment to guards
  • Slightly increased ADS time
  • Added AK-104 (short 7.62), AK-103 (long 7.62), and AK-105 (short 5.45)
  • Added KAC LAMG
  • Added IWI Tavor
  • Added Elcan optic
  • Added MRO sight
  • Added RMR sight
  • Added ACOG optic
  • Added CMR301 Laser
  • Slightly reduced m9 fire rate
  • Updated M24 animations
  • Made zombie spawning act entirely on the navmesh, so it works when the area is unloaded
  • Made zombies walk on the navmesh when unloaded
  • Added Magazine retention
  • Added auto weapon and hotbar UI hiding
  • Added mag check button
  • Added wave survival mode
  • Added test for voice chat (K)
  • Made guard AI more consistent

AUDIO

  • Made footsteps, bullet hits, and bullet cracks louder

FIXES

  • Fixed a crash with loading screens
  • Reduced the severity and frequency of the ADS/Sprint speed bug
  • Fixed a crash relating to the virtual light system
  • Fixed /Kill command not working
  • Fixed zombies stopping moving when they first see you
  • Fixed dismemberment particles being stuck in the air
  • Fixed some animation bugs
  • Fixed lag when zombies or guards see you for the first time
  • Fixed raised collision in water treatment
  • Fixed server passwords not working
  • Fixed iron sights not flipping back up when sights are removed
  • Fixed iron sights not flipping down in workbench on clients
  • Fixed some bugs where weapons could be fired while dead
  • Fixed character being "ready to throw" after dequipping a throwable
  • Fixed some snapping in throwable animation
  • Fixed some bugs where only one mag would be obtained on clients when picking up a weapon
  • Fixed a bug where mags would not be shown on clients
  • Fixed players sometimes showing on the wrong ready menu
  • Fixed players sometimes not being removed from the ready menu
  • Fixed random weapon spawns having the wrong mesh
  • Fixed random weapon spawns always being visible on clients
  • Fixed zombie head jitter
  • Fixed p2p server name always being "Albarnie Server" by default
  • Made player stats view show correct score
  • Fixed player kills sometimes not being registered properly

