Update: Stand One's Ground / Patch Notes: January 3rd - February 13th

QUALITY OF LIFE
- Potential fix for AMD cards using DirectX (black artifacts)
- Made server joining more reliable
- Made damage vignette show when HUD is disabled
- Optimized some animation code
- Optimized character movement
- Optimized zombies networking
- Optimized gunshot networking
- Optimized FMOD audio occlusion
- Optimized projectile and tracer spawning
- Reduced map loading hitches
- Added automated benchmark-setting checks for new players
- Added chat window to spectating
- Added player score to stats list
- Made controller deadzone more reliable
- Made baby zombies kickable
VISUALS
- Added loading tool-tips for providing information to users between maps.
- Improved third person sprinting
- Added new 1911 animations
- Improved kicking animation
- Improved scope masking and blur
- Slightly increased NV exposure
- Improved suppressed muzzle flash
- Added new workbench models
- Added turning animation
- Added low ready
GAMEPLAY
- Added ready screen
- Added dismemberment to guards
- Slightly increased ADS time
- Added AK-104 (short 7.62), AK-103 (long 7.62), and AK-105 (short 5.45)
- Added KAC LAMG
- Added IWI Tavor
- Added Elcan optic
- Added MRO sight
- Added RMR sight
- Added ACOG optic
- Added CMR301 Laser
- Slightly reduced m9 fire rate
- Updated M24 animations
- Made zombie spawning act entirely on the navmesh, so it works when the area is unloaded
- Made zombies walk on the navmesh when unloaded
- Added Magazine retention
- Added auto weapon and hotbar UI hiding
- Added mag check button
- Added wave survival mode
- Added test for voice chat (K)
- Made guard AI more consistent
AUDIO
- Made footsteps, bullet hits, and bullet cracks louder
FIXES
- Fixed a crash with loading screens
- Reduced the severity and frequency of the ADS/Sprint speed bug
- Fixed a crash relating to the virtual light system
- Fixed /Kill command not working
- Fixed zombies stopping moving when they first see you
- Fixed dismemberment particles being stuck in the air
- Fixed some animation bugs
- Fixed lag when zombies or guards see you for the first time
- Fixed raised collision in water treatment
- Fixed server passwords not working
- Fixed iron sights not flipping back up when sights are removed
- Fixed iron sights not flipping down in workbench on clients
- Fixed some bugs where weapons could be fired while dead
- Fixed character being "ready to throw" after dequipping a throwable
- Fixed some snapping in throwable animation
- Fixed some bugs where only one mag would be obtained on clients when picking up a weapon
- Fixed a bug where mags would not be shown on clients
- Fixed players sometimes showing on the wrong ready menu
- Fixed players sometimes not being removed from the ready menu
- Fixed random weapon spawns having the wrong mesh
- Fixed random weapon spawns always being visible on clients
- Fixed zombie head jitter
- Fixed p2p server name always being "Albarnie Server" by default
- Made player stats view show correct score
- Fixed player kills sometimes not being registered properly
Changed depots in indev branch