Coronation update for 13 February 2022

Patch 0.14.3

Build 8195760 · Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  • Skill experience variable changed to 64-bit integer to cater for really huge numbers.
  • Increased all melee weapons' damage as melee is under-utilized.
  • Increased unarmed attack speed and hitbox to make martial arts more significant.
  • Increased AI switching to melee weapons activation range from 1.5m to 3m to encourage more melee fights.
  • Wood and Stone blocks HP increased from 2000 to 6000 and 4000 to 12000

Fixes:

  • Fixed nameless new people in summary panel.
  • Fixed overlapping and empty slots in summary panel.
  • Fatigued and famished villagers should not continue working when reaching 0 energy or hunger.

