Patch 0.14.3

Changes:
- Skill experience variable changed to 64-bit integer to cater for really huge numbers.
- Increased all melee weapons' damage as melee is under-utilized.
- Increased unarmed attack speed and hitbox to make martial arts more significant.
- Increased AI switching to melee weapons activation range from 1.5m to 3m to encourage more melee fights.
- Wood and Stone blocks HP increased from 2000 to 6000 and 4000 to 12000
Fixes:
- Fixed nameless new people in summary panel.
- Fixed overlapping and empty slots in summary panel.
- Fatigued and famished villagers should not continue working when reaching 0 energy or hunger.
Changed files in this update