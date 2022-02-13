v0.2.2 | Patch Notes

-
Added Continue button in the Main Menu which will load up the last saved game.
-
Added Waves and Team Deathmatch loading screens that explain the basic information about the gamemodes.
-
Players can now reload while aiming.
-
Improvements in Options menu:
- Revamped Controls settings. The key binding option is now in a separate menu tab.
- Added "Hold to aim" and "Hold to crouch" options.
- Removed unused settings.
- Restrict the FPS slider to 144 FPS (instead of 240).
-
Improvements for the Tesla Gates:
- The code for the Tesla Gates has been reworked.
- Optimized distance calculation of the player near the Tesla Gates.
- D-Class and zombies can now be killed by the Tesla Gates.
- SCP-049 can now get stunned by the Tesla Gates.
-
Fixes in Old Sewers:
- Fixed some spawning points that caused NPCs to get stuck.
- Fixed valve handle texture appearing gray instead of red.
- Removed one of the pipes that was sticking into the wall.
-
In Waves gamemode, the last wave (aka Boss wave) now spawns infinite amount of enemies.
-
Loading screen images now scale according to the game's resolution.
-
Added few more restricted symbols for the save file names to prevent crashes.
-
Fixed elevators in SCP-939 basement and SCP-049 containment chamber not always working properly.
-
Fixed incorrect kill count in Waves gamemode.
-
Fixed Show FPS option description not appearing.
-
Fixed S-NAV Navigators not showing the map layout.
- S-NAV 300 Navigator now shows low signal with ane effect instead of showing rooms that the player was in before.
-
Fixed floating buttons in room2_offices_4 and room2_servers_1.
-
An attempt to fix "Encryption Error" during connection to the server (thanks juanjp600!).
-
Fixed some other connection issues when player is connecting to the server.
-
Optimized few hallway rooms.
-
Removed lockroom_1 from spawning in Entrance Zone.
...and other small fixes and improvements!
Changed files in this update