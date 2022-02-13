 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox update for 13 February 2022

v0.2.2 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8195748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Continue button in the Main Menu which will load up the last saved game.

  • Added Waves and Team Deathmatch loading screens that explain the basic information about the gamemodes.

  • Players can now reload while aiming.

  • Improvements in Options menu:

    • Revamped Controls settings. The key binding option is now in a separate menu tab.
    • Added "Hold to aim" and "Hold to crouch" options.
    • Removed unused settings.
    • Restrict the FPS slider to 144 FPS (instead of 240).

  • Improvements for the Tesla Gates:

    • The code for the Tesla Gates has been reworked.
    • Optimized distance calculation of the player near the Tesla Gates.
    • D-Class and zombies can now be killed by the Tesla Gates.
    • SCP-049 can now get stunned by the Tesla Gates.

  • Fixes in Old Sewers:

    • Fixed some spawning points that caused NPCs to get stuck.
    • Fixed valve handle texture appearing gray instead of red.
    • Removed one of the pipes that was sticking into the wall.

  • In Waves gamemode, the last wave (aka Boss wave) now spawns infinite amount of enemies.

  • Loading screen images now scale according to the game's resolution.

  • Added few more restricted symbols for the save file names to prevent crashes.

  • Fixed elevators in SCP-939 basement and SCP-049 containment chamber not always working properly.

  • Fixed incorrect kill count in Waves gamemode.

  • Fixed Show FPS option description not appearing.

  • Fixed S-NAV Navigators not showing the map layout.

    • S-NAV 300 Navigator now shows low signal with ane effect instead of showing rooms that the player was in before.

  • Fixed floating buttons in room2_offices_4 and room2_servers_1.

  • An attempt to fix "Encryption Error" during connection to the server (thanks juanjp600!).

  • Fixed some other connection issues when player is connecting to the server.

  • Optimized few hallway rooms.

  • Removed lockroom_1 from spawning in Entrance Zone.

...and other small fixes and improvements!

Changed files in this update

SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox Content Depot 1304511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.