Couch Party Game Night update for 13 February 2022

New Textures & Target Practice Mode

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022 02 12

  • new single player only target practice mode where youre surrounded by animated 2d soldier sprites trying to kill you while you earn points based off the shots you land that multiply by distance of the shot before the 5 minute timer runs out. there will be expansion of this mode heavily with more characters, different behaviours, types of attacks, and recorded voice lines. this was a lot of work, but its so fun to play with!

2022 02 06

  • added new structures & generators to "random" map type (some TF2 feels)
  • testing: new burst shot mode (F9 caps all screens then each player's)

    -- system wide replacement textures (all new sets in place of temps)

