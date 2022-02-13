Untrusted - v1.142 - Changelog

Balance Changes
- Adjusted Network Specialist "Network Insights" bonus
- "CCTV takeover" cooldown lowered by 24h
- "Forensics Specialist" loses "Ask The Right Question"
- "Forensics Specialist" gains "Snitch to Cops"
- "Citizen's arrest" cooldown removed
Server Side Changes
- Added [Redacted]
- Fixed Forensic's Specialist actions not being registered correctly under certain circumstances
Client Side Changes
- Fixed "Forensics Specialist" Steam Achievement not being awarded correctly
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update