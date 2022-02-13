 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 13 February 2022

Untrusted - v1.142 - Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Adjusted Network Specialist "Network Insights" bonus
  • "CCTV takeover" cooldown lowered by 24h
  • "Forensics Specialist" loses "Ask The Right Question"
  • "Forensics Specialist" gains "Snitch to Cops"
  • "Citizen's arrest" cooldown removed

Server Side Changes

  • Added [Redacted]
  • Fixed Forensic's Specialist actions not being registered correctly under certain circumstances

Client Side Changes

  • Fixed "Forensics Specialist" Steam Achievement not being awarded correctly

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

Changed files in this update

Untrusted Windows Depot 1502661
Untrusted Linux Depot 1502662
