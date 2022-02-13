 Skip to content

Karagon: Prologue update for 13 February 2022

Update 2: Small Fixes

Update 2: Small Fixes

  • Added a text notification for new items.
  • Added rain.
  • Added an option to craft 10 items at a time (right click).
  • Better tree falling effects.
  • Some bug fixes.

Thanks for all your feedback!

Don't forget to write us your feedback on Discord and also leave a Steam review to help us out!

Just a reminder, the Prologue won't be updated beyond simple improvements and bug fixes. Please wishlist the full game to get the full experience when it launches!

