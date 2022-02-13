Update 2: Small Fixes
- Added a text notification for new items.
- Added rain.
- Added an option to craft 10 items at a time (right click).
- Better tree falling effects.
- Some bug fixes.
Thanks for all your feedback!
Just a reminder, the Prologue won't be updated beyond simple improvements and bug fixes. Please wishlist the full game to get the full experience when it launches!
