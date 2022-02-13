 Skip to content

Stalks Stalks Stalks update for 13 February 2022

CardConquest (beta) now available for Windows, Linux, and MacOS!

Build 8195568

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The CardConquest beta has been added for all platforms. Now everyone can enjoy the two player strategy game of conquest and intrigue! Not really that much intrigue, but a lot of fighting and conquest! Battle it out with tanks and infantry and, as the name suggests, cards! Destroy your opponent's units! Capture your opponent's base! Play the right card and not the wrong one!

