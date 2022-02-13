Update 0.7.18

Greetings,
**
Below are the update notes for 0.7.18:
**
- An additional game-play event was added to the Voxenhold bridge and the Circle of Crius
Video Subject: Traps added to the Voxenhold Bridge & the Circle of Crius.
- When selected, the Skills UI description will show the attack multiplier and the bonus damage you get at the time, either Magical or Physical.
Video Subject: Skills Multiplier/Bonus info added to the UI in Battle
- The post-processing was updated for Serenza City (Day, Night & Sunset Scenarios).
- The color grading was removed for the Lion's Gate.
- The High Council Braziers collision was reworked.
- The post-cut-scene party placement was modified.
**
Thank you again for the time spent in this world, and also for your interest in this world, characters and story.
**
Kind Regards
Zine. E.Falouti
