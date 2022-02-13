 Skip to content

Alder Forge update for 13 February 2022

Update 0.7.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

**

Below are the update notes for 0.7.18:

**

  • An additional game-play event was added to the Voxenhold bridge and the Circle of Crius



Video Subject: Traps added to the Voxenhold Bridge & the Circle of Crius.

  • When selected, the Skills UI description will show the attack multiplier and the bonus damage you get at the time, either Magical or Physical.



Video Subject: Skills Multiplier/Bonus info added to the UI in Battle

  • The post-processing was updated for Serenza City (Day, Night & Sunset Scenarios).
  • The color grading was removed for the Lion's Gate.
  • The High Council Braziers collision was reworked.
  • The post-cut-scene party placement was modified.

**

Thank you again for the time spent in this world, and also for your interest in this world, characters and story.

**

Kind Regards

Zine. E.Falouti

