Update: v0.5.1

Build 8195310 · Last edited 13 February 2022 – 16:09:12 UTC

Hello,

With this update, It is easier to plan the city and understand what is going on in the late game.

Thank you for playing early access!

All details are below.



The appeal and building requirements information in the structure details panel.

Changelog

Ui; Added number input/slider option to the seaport management panel.

Ui; Seaport zones can only be marked near the sea.

Ui; Added appeal information to the structure details panel.

Ui; Added requirements to upgrade information to the structure details panel.