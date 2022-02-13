 Skip to content

The City Must Grow update for 13 February 2022

Update: v0.5.1

13 February 2022

With this update, It is easier to plan the city and understand what is going on in the late game.

The appeal and building requirements information in the structure details panel.

Changelog

Ui; Added number input/slider option to the seaport management panel.

Ui; Seaport zones can only be marked near the sea.

Ui; Added appeal information to the structure details panel.

Ui; Added requirements to upgrade information to the structure details panel.

