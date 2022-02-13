 Skip to content

Car Tehc update for 13 February 2022

Early Access Update 1

New job added

  • Brake pad change.

Now you can do a brake pad change.

Lift the car using the lift, remove the wheels and change the brake pads.

Brake pad added to the car part shop. ($50 each one of them)

Earnings will be between $200-$300

2 New sound soundtrack by Nota Terbiyecisi

  • Notasya-03
  • Notasya-04

Small changes

  • Added a sign with the name of the garage.

Bug fix

  • Removed wheel is not saved.
  • Help UI [(i) icon] shows wrong job info.
  • If you move the shelf its rotation will reset.
  • Some objects will get bigger when you place it on a shelf.

Early Access Version 0.03

