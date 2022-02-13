Early Access Update 1

New job added
- Brake pad change.
Now you can do a brake pad change.
Lift the car using the lift, remove the wheels and change the brake pads.
Brake pad added to the car part shop. ($50 each one of them)
Earnings will be between $200-$300
2 New sound soundtrack by Nota Terbiyecisi
- Notasya-03
- Notasya-04
Small changes
- Added a sign with the name of the garage.
Bug fix
- Removed wheel is not saved.
- Help UI [(i) icon] shows wrong job info.
- If you move the shelf its rotation will reset.
- Some objects will get bigger when you place it on a shelf.
Early Access Version 0.03
Changed files in this update