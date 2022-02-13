Cosmos Update 2.1.7 - DRAGONS BREATH

New Additions / Changes / Adjustments
- Added 15 new Artifacts in the Artifact 3 Cache
- Added Artifact cache text into all artifact tooltips to help identify which update the artifacts are added in
- Changed the Tactical Evasion Artifact; Dodging a projectile renders you ship invulnerable for 1 second
- FPS is now capped at 60 to prevent de-sinc issues with boss movement abilities and boss projectile velocity
- Changed movement for the player ship to better match the game asthetic
- Adjusted Tracer Qiao's Tracer Missile ability to extend twice as far
- Changed Music to play randomly in playlist format instead of triggering per stage.
- Added an animation when hovering Artifacts in your inventory
- Updated the Skins menu to feature AURA particles when hovering skins
- Added new loading screen and loading animation
- Dean can now primary fire weapons, But starts every rift 10 MaxHP
- Sunny Upgrade 5 changed from "Start With 50% Crit Chance" to "Start With 25% Crit Chance"
- Sunny Upgrade 25 changed to "Starts with RAY OF LIGHT Artifact and 2 Random Artifacts"
- Cosmic Dragon Boss now has 3 Stages, Increasing Health and Attack Speed ever stage that is triggered.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with a boss projectile using FPS based movement causing some unfair speed increases
- Fixed an Issue with Qiao's Missile ability failing to trigger Rocket Pod artifacts
- Fixed an Issue with Qiao's Tracer Missile ability failing to trigger the Dark Matter artifact movement speed buff.
- Fixed an Issue with Qiao's Tracer Missile ability causing it to prevent ether regeneration if you kept pressing it while having no ether.
- Fixed an Issue with the void event triggering the shrinking border on every rift
- Fixed an Issue with player Projectiles triggering hits while they are awaiting death
- Fixed Visual bugs with Star Items and Normal Items displaying incorrect upgrades in their hover HUD popups
Changed files in this update