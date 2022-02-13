 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cosmos update for 13 February 2022

Cosmos Update 2.1.7 - DRAGONS BREATH

Share · View all patches · Build 8195146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions / Changes / Adjustments

  • Added 15 new Artifacts in the Artifact 3 Cache
  • Added Artifact cache text into all artifact tooltips to help identify which update the artifacts are added in
  • Changed the Tactical Evasion Artifact; Dodging a projectile renders you ship invulnerable for 1 second
  • FPS is now capped at 60 to prevent de-sinc issues with boss movement abilities and boss projectile velocity
  • Changed movement for the player ship to better match the game asthetic
  • Adjusted Tracer Qiao's Tracer Missile ability to extend twice as far
  • Changed Music to play randomly in playlist format instead of triggering per stage.
  • Added an animation when hovering Artifacts in your inventory
  • Updated the Skins menu to feature AURA particles when hovering skins
  • Added new loading screen and loading animation
  • Dean can now primary fire weapons, But starts every rift 10 MaxHP
  • Sunny Upgrade 5 changed from "Start With 50% Crit Chance" to "Start With 25% Crit Chance"
  • Sunny Upgrade 25 changed to "Starts with RAY OF LIGHT Artifact and 2 Random Artifacts"
  • Cosmic Dragon Boss now has 3 Stages, Increasing Health and Attack Speed ever stage that is triggered.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with a boss projectile using FPS based movement causing some unfair speed increases
  • Fixed an Issue with Qiao's Missile ability failing to trigger Rocket Pod artifacts
  • Fixed an Issue with Qiao's Tracer Missile ability failing to trigger the Dark Matter artifact movement speed buff.
  • Fixed an Issue with Qiao's Tracer Missile ability causing it to prevent ether regeneration if you kept pressing it while having no ether.
  • Fixed an Issue with the void event triggering the shrinking border on every rift
  • Fixed an Issue with player Projectiles triggering hits while they are awaiting death
  • Fixed Visual bugs with Star Items and Normal Items displaying incorrect upgrades in their hover HUD popups

Changed files in this update

Abyss Content Depot 1209571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.