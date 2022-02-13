 Skip to content

Word Crack update for 13 February 2022

Patch Notes v0.0.5

Patch Notes v0.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where letters were not being correctly flagged if they existed in the word but were in the wrong position.

