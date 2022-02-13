Fixed a bug where letters were not being correctly flagged if they existed in the word but were in the wrong position.
Word Crack update for 13 February 2022
Patch Notes v0.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a bug where letters were not being correctly flagged if they existed in the word but were in the wrong position.
Changed files in this update