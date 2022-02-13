 Skip to content

Velocity Noodle update for 13 February 2022

Hotfix v1.2.1

Build 8195098

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch to fix some minor QoL issues

Version v1.2.1

Adjustments

  • Adjusted some CH1 levels to have some safety blocks + some more decorations.
  • Plugged up some killzone holes + Game will now restart if player leaves the play frame
  • Reseting keybinds are now keys 9+6 instead of only P, making it possible for players to rebind that correctly
  • Adjusted Jump buffer

Bugs

  • Multijump now resets correctly when landing on the ground, should be more responsive than before
  • Disabled some Debug buttons that were active by mistake
  • Control strings in score strings now show your rebound keys

Previous v1.2

Content

  • New hard levels with trophies and record times
  • Adjusted level 6 and 7 to make them easier
  • Added outline to Boss 1
  • New sprites and effects for laser traps

Bugs

  • Lasers now have correct Z-index
  • Pause works on boss 1 now
  • Boss 1 attacks correctly when player slides under an obstacle
  • Rare bug that that showed the wrong amount of levels is now fixed.

