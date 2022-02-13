Hotfix v1.2.1

Quick patch to fix some minor QoL issues
Version v1.2.1
Adjustments
- Adjusted some CH1 levels to have some safety blocks + some more decorations.
- Plugged up some killzone holes + Game will now restart if player leaves the play frame
- Reseting keybinds are now keys 9+6 instead of only P, making it possible for players to rebind that correctly
- Adjusted Jump buffer
Bugs
- Multijump now resets correctly when landing on the ground, should be more responsive than before
- Disabled some Debug buttons that were active by mistake
- Control strings in score strings now show your rebound keys
Previous v1.2
Content
- New hard levels with trophies and record times
- Adjusted level 6 and 7 to make them easier
- Added outline to Boss 1
- New sprites and effects for laser traps
Bugs
- Lasers now have correct Z-index
- Pause works on boss 1 now
- Boss 1 attacks correctly when player slides under an obstacle
- Rare bug that that showed the wrong amount of levels is now fixed.
