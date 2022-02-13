Game patch 1.3.29

Hey folks!
This patch fixes some problems reported recently by community members.
Version 1.3.29:
- fixed another crash caused by a very far zoom out
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed "Actor: is player?" checkbox being present when setting up a "camera: move" cutscene action
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed the green and blue color fields being empty when editing omni_light_caster class objects, which could cause a crash when pressing backspace
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
