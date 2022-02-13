Update 1.1 - Slots update

Hello everyone! I want to thank you all again for showing me your outstanding support and giving me awesome feedback and new ideas how to improve the game. This update brings new game mechanic, few QoL changes as well as some bug fixes. On the next update I plan to expand gameplay by adding new tables, so stay tuned!
Changes added:
- Slots! Now in casual Pachinko mode if you score 10, you get a free spin in this new game mechanic. Slots spins automatically so you can continue to sit back and relax.
- Game can be played in windowed mode now, so you can easily drag it somewhere while these balls keeps falling.
- Added mute button on the game screen – no more going to options menu.
- Made some changes in UI texts (added clarification to not only click the mouse button to spawn a ball, but also to hold it, added clarification to sound bar options in menu).
Bug fixes:
- Fixed some issues with different screen resolutions. Please let me know if there is still any problems, because in my tests everything is fine now.
- Reorganized particle system’s logic, so i hope there won’t be any crashes after long gameplay periods.
- Sound bars (equalizers) now don’t cover buttons and other UI elements.
Changed files in this update