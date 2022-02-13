 Skip to content

Lightsmith update for 13 February 2022

Patch 0.4.10 Now Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Dialogue update on many character to make some instructions more clear
  • Stacks of items being taken correctly during crafting
  • Removed misplaced tiles in the world
  • Added keybinding for the toolbar left and right binds
Feedback and Bug Reports

The best place to give us feedback and report bugs is on our Discord. We're active and involved in our community there so if you have Discord please consider joining! Bugs are more likely to be fixed when they are reported on the Discord.

https://discord.com/invite/M7Gv6ER

