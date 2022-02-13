 Skip to content

Incremental Cubes update for 13 February 2022

[v 1.2.0 "MiniUpdate"]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Once you've run the challenge.

Once you run a challenge, all the challenges will be released.

Fixed a bug that once you run a challenge, all challenges will be released.

The currently released challenges have been retained.

