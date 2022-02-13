 Skip to content

Live2DViewerEX update for 13 February 2022

2022.2.13 Update

Build 8194252

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version: 2022.1.22 -> 2022.2.13
  • Added support for DragonBones models

    Spine Expansion DLC required

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 616721
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 616722
  • Loading history…
