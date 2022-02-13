V15.3.8 update

This new patch covers several areas that have been mentioned earlier including some further bug fixes.
Please see below for the full list:
- Option added for Auto gun swap to be toggled
- Swearing removed from tutorial level
- Fixes made to screenshake settings
- Fix for story mode not unlocking
- Reduced sounds on Mech level
- Attempted fix for manual reload
- Limit added to the spider head dropper
- Bomb Collison fix for lift level
- Camera added to lift level to show what switch does
- If you have full ammo extension all ammo extensions are replaced with cake
Changed files in this update