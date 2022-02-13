 Skip to content

Alien Scumbags update for 13 February 2022

V15.3.8 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8194046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new patch covers several areas that have been mentioned earlier including some further bug fixes.

Please see below for the full list:

  • Option added for Auto gun swap to be toggled
  • Swearing removed from tutorial level
  • Fixes made to screenshake settings
  • Fix for story mode not unlocking
  • Reduced sounds on Mech level
  • Attempted fix for manual reload
  • Limit added to the spider head dropper
  • Bomb Collison fix for lift level
  • Camera added to lift level to show what switch does
  • If you have full ammo extension all ammo extensions are replaced with cake

