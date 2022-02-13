 Skip to content

Dirge update for 13 February 2022

v0.1.9.3 - Death & Damage collisions, spawn location fixes, and miscellaneous

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.9.3

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-181-4307

Game Balance

  • Taking damage gives you a small amount of stamina and a few seconds of no collisions with other characters to help prevent getting trapped.

Changes

  • Revenant will no longer spawn in locked rooms.
  • Monsters opening a locked door will cause that door to auto lock and close after 10s.

Improvements

  • Better long gun running animations.

Fixes

  • On death, your collision should properly disappear and no longer block remaining players.
  • Fixed key meshes not randomizing
  • Fixed bug where Wraith could see melee impact VFX
  • Fixed bug where two players could spawn on top of each other.
  • Items spawned in kitchen should no longer spawn sunk below the counter.
  • Fixed bug where sometimes the host as an investigator would see trap glows.

