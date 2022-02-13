v0.1.9.3 - Death & Damage collisions, spawn location fixes, and miscellaneous

Version: 0.1.9.3
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-181-4307
Game Balance
- Taking damage gives you a small amount of stamina and a few seconds of no collisions with other characters to help prevent getting trapped.
Changes
- Revenant will no longer spawn in locked rooms.
- Monsters opening a locked door will cause that door to auto lock and close after 10s.
Improvements
- Better long gun running animations.
Fixes
- On death, your collision should properly disappear and no longer block remaining players.
- Fixed key meshes not randomizing
- Fixed bug where Wraith could see melee impact VFX
- Fixed bug where two players could spawn on top of each other.
- Items spawned in kitchen should no longer spawn sunk below the counter.
- Fixed bug where sometimes the host as an investigator would see trap glows.
