UPDATE 16 - 2 New Tracks, Search Feature!!

Welcome back, Spinners

We have a small but excellent update for you. Two new tracks by Koven and Teminite, a long-awaited search feature (thanks to the modding community to giving us the kick up the bum to get this officially in the game) and a ton of optimisation work that should fix many stuttering issues which caused DSP errors and hitches mid-gameplay, reduce memory usage (especially with large volumes of custom tracks) by at least 50% (we have had reported up to 80% usage with some players), and improved loading speed with everything.

Lastly some news, Will has taken a new job at another local game development company PlaySide. We wish him the best in the future and we will dearly miss him and his adorable dog Remy.

**

FEATURES

**

2 New Tracks!

Your Pain by Koven - we’ve wanted a Koven track in the game since licensing “Shut My Mouth” for the Monstercat DLC. It’s just so damn catchy, with intense vocals and some killer drops

Ghost Ship by Teminite - short and sweet, a real earworm with some savage drops, from his latest album Raise The Black Flag

Search feature

Located near the filtering button is a new search bar, simply start typing to search from track name, artist, feat. and subtitle fields

If a result contains less than 20 tracks, the tracklist wrapping effect is disabled

You can search for “create” to quickly find the option to create a new chart

Random is removed when searching

**

POLISH

**

Reset leaderboards for I See Lite XD, Metropole XD and This Is It XD as it was not possible to beat the top scores due to level data changing (a lower maximum available score from a previous update)

Many optimisations to reduce stuttering (and DSP errors)

Many of the DSP errors experienced by users weren’t actually audio related, they were frame rate stutters that caused audio desync

Removed mipmapping on track art (sharper tracks, some artifacting)

Fixed some un-equalised match note strings in Hot Pursuit (Hard)

Fixed some out of time tap notes in Body Fl0ating (Hard)

Improved customs loading speed and memory usage (by at least 50%)

Improved Korean video latency translation issue

Fixed an issue with Razor Sharp crystals colliding with note path

Reduced the background reaction effect intensity of tap notes and right spins

Fixed a layout issue with extremely long track names in pause menu / results screen

Completing all expert / XD difficulties should now reward players with achievements for completing all normal / hard levels

**

BUGS

**

Fixed a bug where users would experience a black screen on startup, requiring restart

Fixed a bug where sometimes custom audio would not show up without a restart

Fixed a crash related to the background of I See Lite

Fixed a but with the date format when looking at past daily leaderboards

Fixed a bug where entering practice mode then restarting a track would clear metadata

See you next patch.