Patch v0.14.2 - Fixed Map loading issue

From v0.14:
- New Battle Background "Hideout"
- Fixed Loading of map in Lost City granting XP each reload
Full changelog for v0.14
New Features & Improvements
- Ability to Heal wounds at End of Turn (needed by certain cards)
- NEW Relics: "Holy Shield", "Shadow Puppets"
- Updated arena background for Krak, Spire, Dungeon, Ruins, Hideout
- Renamed Arcane Source and Lightning Empowerment skills (were conflicting with card names)
- Ability to undo assigning follower blessings
- Improved Tutorials texts & goals
- Added link to Video tutorials in the Tutorials
Fixes
- Lost City save->reload giving XP rewards for already explored tiles
- Fixed disable "leave battle" in tutorial when goals not achieved
- Fixed ability to pillage a village even when Excommunicado
- Fixed missing reason why locations cannot be interacted with when Excommunicado
- Framerate was set to 10FPS by default
Changed files in this update