Patch notes for Feb 12, 2022

The Sci-Fi pack is closing in (see the other updates for details), but for now enjoy these fixes and tweaks:
- When searching, the ">>" and "<<" buttons have been replaced with "Ascending" and "Descending"
- When searching, if the minimum/maximum awesomeness/impossibility are the same, a small spread around that number is returned
- The pause menu now reads "Back to Menu" or "Back to Editor" instead of just "Quit"
- Fix the display name input in Options not actually saving
Changed files in this update