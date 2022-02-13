 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kid Hallow update for 13 February 2022

Patch notes for Feb 12, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8193837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Sci-Fi pack is closing in (see the other updates for details), but for now enjoy these fixes and tweaks:

  • When searching, the ">>" and "<<" buttons have been replaced with "Ascending" and "Descending"
  • When searching, if the minimum/maximum awesomeness/impossibility are the same, a small spread around that number is returned
  • The pause menu now reads "Back to Menu" or "Back to Editor" instead of just "Quit"
  • Fix the display name input in Options not actually saving

Changed files in this update

Costume Party Content Depot 1767701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.