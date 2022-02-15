"Valentine's Day of the Dead" update (Build 02.14.22)

Happy Valentine's Day! We convened with the hell hounds of love, and brought you the official Raz Romance Route!
- Brand new (and some consider dateable) character: Raz
- Now, you're able to delve into the unknown with this nervous wreck by your side, and maybe uncover some deeper truths about the thing tailing our crew of misfits
- When you're not fawning over your newest little meow meow, keep an eye out for some new viewers in chat, and the disembodied voices of your other teammates offering tips on your investigation
- Love isn't easy, it's terrifying!
- But remember, chocolate hearts go on sale tomorrow!
