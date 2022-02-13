 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 13 February 2022

Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.383

Card Art

  • All of the units have new card illustrations done by Tom van der Linden (www.tomvanderlinden.com)

UI Changes

  • Most UI art has changed to be cleaner and more consistent
  • UI fonts have been changed
  • Card colors have been changed some
  • Redraw hand now has a confirmation dialog
  • Menu rearranged
  • Unit size reduced

Balance Changes

  • Enslave, Sacrifice, and Gift of the Nile can now only target the same tile once per turn

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could have invisible resources in your inventory
  • Card costs changed by Rome's Infrastructure ability will now be reset if drawn again the same turn
  • Fixed a bug where Rome's Infrastructure ability could effect a destroyed card
  • Fixed a bug an alert about paying resources to your city would pop up while events played
  • Fixed a bug where the card selected on research wouldn't show up in your hand until you picked up a different card
  • Fixed a bug where floating text wouldn't pop up on unit stacks sometimes

Misc

  • The Scout now has a dog
  • The dog escapes if the Scout dies

