Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.383

Card Art
- All of the units have new card illustrations done by Tom van der Linden (www.tomvanderlinden.com)
UI Changes
- Most UI art has changed to be cleaner and more consistent
- UI fonts have been changed
- Card colors have been changed some
- Redraw hand now has a confirmation dialog
- Menu rearranged
- Unit size reduced
Balance Changes
- Enslave, Sacrifice, and Gift of the Nile can now only target the same tile once per turn
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where you could have invisible resources in your inventory
- Card costs changed by Rome's Infrastructure ability will now be reset if drawn again the same turn
- Fixed a bug where Rome's Infrastructure ability could effect a destroyed card
- Fixed a bug an alert about paying resources to your city would pop up while events played
- Fixed a bug where the card selected on research wouldn't show up in your hand until you picked up a different card
- Fixed a bug where floating text wouldn't pop up on unit stacks sometimes
Misc
- The Scout now has a dog
- The dog escapes if the Scout dies
Changed files in this update