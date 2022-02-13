BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.131: Settling Scores

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
This update introduces significant changes to scoring. The scoring that was in place had not really been touched since 1.0 and was well overdue. The scores resulting from the old scoring system were not dynamic, were not very influenced by skill, and had components that could not be represented real-time during a mission. That has all been addressed.
Speed, collision avoidance, and destroying hazards are the ways to earn points. Warp energy and pickups collected supply a multiplier to the score.
Collisions now have 25% more negative impact on speed. To mitigate, the spawn rate of Speed Up pickups has been doubled.
-
Balancing:
- Collisions have 25% more impact on speed.
- Spawn rate of Speed Up pickups has been doubled.
-
Improvements:
-
Scoring formula has been reworked:
- Score = (HazardScore + SpeedScore + SafetyScore) WarpEnergyFactor PickupFactor * GoalFactor
- HazardScore = Sum of scores of all hazards destroyed
- SpeedScore = Accumulates each frame that speed is above a certain threshold. Accumulated amount increases exponentially with faster speeds.
- SafetyScore = Accumulates each frame based on the amount of time since last collision.
- WarpEnergyFactor = Warp energy / 1000, minimum of 1.
- PickupFactor = Starts at 1 and increases by a slight fraction with each pickup collected, except for Dark Matter, Debit Cards, and Components
-
Current score, and the various components of it, are displayed during the misision.
-
End of level UI panel has been adjusted to display new score information.
-
End of level UI panel now reports Argen collected from Debit Cards.
-
Changed depots in bleedingedge branch