BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.131: Settling Scores

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update introduces significant changes to scoring. The scoring that was in place had not really been touched since 1.0 and was well overdue. The scores resulting from the old scoring system were not dynamic, were not very influenced by skill, and had components that could not be represented real-time during a mission. That has all been addressed.

Speed, collision avoidance, and destroying hazards are the ways to earn points. Warp energy and pickups collected supply a multiplier to the score.

Collisions now have 25% more negative impact on speed. To mitigate, the spawn rate of Speed Up pickups has been doubled.