DDNet 15.9 released

DDNet 15.9 has been released with the following changes:
- [Server] Live freeze tiles (cannot move or jump, but can use hook and weapons) [GiuCcc]
- [Server] Add teleport/tp chat command to teleport yourself to another player or spectated location (requires /practice)
- [Client] Add new icons and macOS installer graphics [Ravie]
- [Client] Add windowed fullscreen mode on Windows [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Support 128 players in server browser [fokkonaut]
- [Client] Adjustable prediction margin (cl_prediction_margin) [trml]
- [Client] Improve projectile prediction [trml]
- [Client] Use power button to quit (hopefully more clear)
- [Client] Implement "reset" command to reset specific config values to default value
- [Client] Add cl_port, cl_dummy_port, cl_contact_port for ISPs that throttle specific ports
- [Client] Remove compatible version filter [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Display more relevant version numbers on command line
- [Client] Fix bullet rendered through walls [trml]
- [Client] Fix ARM-specific crash in macOS when moving screen [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Fix console line offsets when resizing [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Fix changing resolution in fullscreen [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Improved double click handling [Robyt3]
- [Client] Reduce default ambient volume to 30
- [Client] Update score HUD immediately when switching dummy
- [Client] Allow multiple commands when adding vote in UI
- [Client] Allow "zoom" command to take smaller/larger values
- [Client] Improve super prediction
- [Client] Improve preformance when listing directories [Robyt3]
- [Client] Lower chance of losing config files [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Explicitly disable notch area on Macbook Pro for fullscreen
- [Editor] Support enter and escape keys in editor when confirming save
- [Editor] Don't react to server settings shortcuts when dialog is open
- [Server] 255 jump tile acts as no double jump [heinrich5991]
- [Server] Fail database queries faster [Zwelf]
- [Server] Improve database writes during shutdown and bad network [Zwelf]
- [Server] Extend and fix DDNet Server launcher on macOS
- [Server] Also switch rescue tees when swapping
- [Server] Implement sv_min_team_size to prevent too small teams counting as team finishes
- [Server] Default players to being AFK when joining
- [Server] Fix warnings to only warn every 3 seconds when touching start line
- [Server] Reload map when changing sv_sixup [Robyt3]
- [Client+Server] Handle signals (SIGINT, SIGTERM) [Robyt3]
- [Client+Server] Fix lots of undefined behavior [Robyt3]
