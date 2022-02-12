 Skip to content

DDraceNetwork update for 12 February 2022

DDNet 15.9 released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

DDNet 15.9 has been released with the following changes:

  • [Server] Live freeze tiles (cannot move or jump, but can use hook and weapons) [GiuCcc]
  • [Server] Add teleport/tp chat command to teleport yourself to another player or spectated location (requires /practice)
  • [Client] Add new icons and macOS installer graphics [Ravie]
  • [Client] Add windowed fullscreen mode on Windows [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Support 128 players in server browser [fokkonaut]
  • [Client] Adjustable prediction margin (cl_prediction_margin) [trml]
  • [Client] Improve projectile prediction [trml]
  • [Client] Use power button to quit (hopefully more clear)
  • [Client] Implement "reset" command to reset specific config values to default value
  • [Client] Add cl_port, cl_dummy_port, cl_contact_port for ISPs that throttle specific ports
  • [Client] Remove compatible version filter [heinrich5991]
  • [Client] Display more relevant version numbers on command line
  • [Client] Fix bullet rendered through walls [trml]
  • [Client] Fix ARM-specific crash in macOS when moving screen [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Fix console line offsets when resizing [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Fix changing resolution in fullscreen [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Improved double click handling [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Reduce default ambient volume to 30
  • [Client] Update score HUD immediately when switching dummy
  • [Client] Allow multiple commands when adding vote in UI
  • [Client] Allow "zoom" command to take smaller/larger values
  • [Client] Improve super prediction
  • [Client] Improve preformance when listing directories [Robyt3]
  • [Client] Lower chance of losing config files [heinrich5991]
  • [Client] Explicitly disable notch area on Macbook Pro for fullscreen
  • [Editor] Support enter and escape keys in editor when confirming save
  • [Editor] Don't react to server settings shortcuts when dialog is open
  • [Server] 255 jump tile acts as no double jump [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Fail database queries faster [Zwelf]
  • [Server] Improve database writes during shutdown and bad network [Zwelf]
  • [Server] Extend and fix DDNet Server launcher on macOS
  • [Server] Also switch rescue tees when swapping
  • [Server] Implement sv_min_team_size to prevent too small teams counting as team finishes
  • [Server] Default players to being AFK when joining
  • [Server] Fix warnings to only warn every 3 seconds when touching start line
  • [Server] Reload map when changing sv_sixup [Robyt3]
  • [Client+Server] Handle signals (SIGINT, SIGTERM) [Robyt3]
  • [Client+Server] Fix lots of undefined behavior [Robyt3]

