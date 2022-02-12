Version 1.0.4.3

Fixed tasks not displayings on minimap
Fixed end match not working correctly when all tasks are completed
Fixed mail sort networking being bugged
Known issue: players falling through the map. Will fix that next!
Changed files in this update