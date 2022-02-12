 Skip to content

Deduction update for 12 February 2022

Version 1.0.4.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed tasks not displayings on minimap

Fixed end match not working correctly when all tasks are completed

Fixed mail sort networking being bugged

Known issue: players falling through the map. Will fix that next!

