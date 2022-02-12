- added "dungeons" as an additional new world (I continue my idea of multiple game world, now the game has three worlds)
- improved some points of optimization
- fixed issues related to migration from previous versions of the game
- again got a negative review from Lurch456 (fairly)
Sorry for the delay with updates, this time I have a clear plan and new updates will much more operative and I'd like to take the project out of early access in the next months.
P.S. no, I mean I really plan to actively work on the updates
Changed files in this update