Nullmaze update for 12 February 2022

v0.0.35

Build 8193524

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added "dungeons" as an additional new world (I continue my idea of multiple game world, now the game has three worlds)
  • improved some points of optimization
  • fixed issues related to migration from previous versions of the game
  • again got a negative review from Lurch456 (fairly)

Sorry for the delay with updates, this time I have a clear plan and new updates will much more operative and I'd like to take the project out of early access in the next months.

P.S. no, I mean I really plan to actively work on the updates



