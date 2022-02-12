OACM Update v2.03

Online Adult Content Manager v2.03 is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- Updated Backend - OACM has been updated to the latest Unity build, allowing for better support and newer features.
- Updated Builds for all platforms - MacOS builds are 64 bit and will now work in mono for Intel64 as well as Apple Silicon. Windows & Linux builds are 64 bit using mono.
- Localization Updates - Localization updated and fixed, now working correctly.
- Online Content Manager DLC - Non adult conversion of OACM coming soon!
- Backend error fixes - Backend errors, if the user did not have some DLC, has been fixed.
- Demo Update - Demo has been updated to reflect these updates.
Cheers.
Kink Master Studios.
Changed files in this update