Online Adult Content Manager update for 12 February 2022

OACM Update v2.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Online Adult Content Manager v2.03 is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • Updated Backend - OACM has been updated to the latest Unity build, allowing for better support and newer features.
  • Updated Builds for all platforms - MacOS builds are 64 bit and will now work in mono for Intel64 as well as Apple Silicon. Windows & Linux builds are 64 bit using mono.
  • Localization Updates - Localization updated and fixed, now working correctly.
  • Online Content Manager DLC - Non adult conversion of OACM coming soon!
  • Backend error fixes - Backend errors, if the user did not have some DLC, has been fixed.
  • Demo Update - Demo has been updated to reflect these updates.

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios.

