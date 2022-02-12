- Updated the vendor trade window slightly, you can now drag and drop the item to see the sell price - but still need to drag it into the above window for a sale.
- Small update to the Ui when interacting with a questgiver, now only the quest window is visible.
- Fixed an issue with the crafting window, showing craft is available, while it is not.
- Added content to Arhain.
- Added new creature, viper (snake).
- Added new creature, a ground and flying critter.
- Updated the forest bear.
- Added new quests.
EPICA update for 12 February 2022
BETA PATCH 1.6.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update