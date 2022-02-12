 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EPICA update for 12 February 2022

BETA PATCH 1.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8193486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the vendor trade window slightly, you can now drag and drop the item to see the sell price - but still need to drag it into the above window for a sale.
  • Small update to the Ui when interacting with a questgiver, now only the quest window is visible.
  • Fixed an issue with the crafting window, showing craft is available, while it is not.
  • Added content to Arhain.
  • Added new creature, viper (snake).
  • Added new creature, a ground and flying critter.
  • Updated the forest bear.
  • Added new quests.

Changed files in this update

EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.