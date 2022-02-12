 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Straya update for 12 February 2022

Update v 0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8193363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduce cost of Bandages and Elixirs.
  • Flying the Chopper during a storm now has a chance of being struck by lightning.
  • Fix for Hunter mode not getting set at initial ui selection.
  • Make Kakadu Plum trees a bit more obvious ( add flowers and increase size ).
  • Add one time hint for Torch and Day length setting when it first gets dark.
  • Add one time hint to remind the player about drinking water.
  • Modify the way hints work during Lucky Pennies job.
  • Add hint when moving too far away during find the Compass job.
  • Stamina no longer reduces when using Stam Elixirs.
  • Tweaks to Pituri Guardian.
  • Fix for Effects Settings.
  • Minor tweaks to ui.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

Changed files in this update

Straya Content Depot 1577471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.