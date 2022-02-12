Update v 0.2.8

- Reduce cost of Bandages and Elixirs.
- Flying the Chopper during a storm now has a chance of being struck by lightning.
- Fix for Hunter mode not getting set at initial ui selection.
- Make Kakadu Plum trees a bit more obvious ( add flowers and increase size ).
- Add one time hint for Torch and Day length setting when it first gets dark.
- Add one time hint to remind the player about drinking water.
- Modify the way hints work during Lucky Pennies job.
- Add hint when moving too far away during find the Compass job.
- Stamina no longer reduces when using Stam Elixirs.
- Tweaks to Pituri Guardian.
- Fix for Effects Settings.
- Minor tweaks to ui.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Changed files in this update