Patch Notes - Version 0.70 - "Lich Update"

Winning the Tournament
- New enemy! Meet the lich on day 6.
- Lich comes with unique primary/secondary/homing/ultimate/utility.
- Can now beat the game! Day 6 is the final day. Rewards for doing so coming next patch.
Aesthetic Upgrades
- New art for character portraits.
- Re-worked a bunch of textures for improved visuals.
Quality of Life
- Spell upgrades are now displayed when hovering the upgrade button in adventure mode.
- Can now rest from pre-match screen.
- Now showing relics in pre-match screen.
- Skips player intros for default wizard fights now.
Bug Fixes
- (Sid) Can't print money with controller in spell shop anymore.
- (Sid) Can't go beyond max upgrade level in upgrade shop anymore.
- (Sid) Collecting more than one plant in a match goes towards alchemist quest reward.
- (Sid) Big building no longer blocking view on left-hand side of Overworld.
- Fixed character intros.
- Could make a potion with only one ingredient.
- Mouse no longer disappears in settings menu with local multiplayer.
Balancing
- Changed Aqua's and Vito's secondary moves to do less damage but launch the enemy into the air (for easier combos with their primary moves).
- Nerfed Arcane Whirlpool to die earlier and thus deal less damage overall.
- Nerfed the Slavery Potion to only imprison opponent for 5 seconds (too annoying to fight against).
- Fixed fireball level 3 to actually explode on impact.
