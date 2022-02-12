 Skip to content

WizardPunk update for 12 February 2022

Patch Notes - Version 0.70 - "Lich Update"

Build 8193287

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Winning the Tournament

  • New enemy! Meet the lich on day 6.
  • Lich comes with unique primary/secondary/homing/ultimate/utility.
  • Can now beat the game! Day 6 is the final day. Rewards for doing so coming next patch.

Aesthetic Upgrades

  • New art for character portraits.
  • Re-worked a bunch of textures for improved visuals.

Quality of Life

  • Spell upgrades are now displayed when hovering the upgrade button in adventure mode.
  • Can now rest from pre-match screen.
  • Now showing relics in pre-match screen.
  • Skips player intros for default wizard fights now.

Bug Fixes

  • (Sid) Can't print money with controller in spell shop anymore.
  • (Sid) Can't go beyond max upgrade level in upgrade shop anymore.
  • (Sid) Collecting more than one plant in a match goes towards alchemist quest reward.
  • (Sid) Big building no longer blocking view on left-hand side of Overworld.
  • Fixed character intros.
  • Could make a potion with only one ingredient.
  • Mouse no longer disappears in settings menu with local multiplayer.

Balancing

  • Changed Aqua's and Vito's secondary moves to do less damage but launch the enemy into the air (for easier combos with their primary moves).
  • Nerfed Arcane Whirlpool to die earlier and thus deal less damage overall.
  • Nerfed the Slavery Potion to only imprison opponent for 5 seconds (too annoying to fight against).
  • Fixed fireball level 3 to actually explode on impact.

Changed files in this update

